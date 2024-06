Shafaqna English- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on Israel to stop its “repeated attacks” on Lebanon and to end its deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

While touring the southern region, Mikati said: “We consistently advocate for peace, and our preference is to pursue peace and implement UN’s Resolution 1701,” according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com