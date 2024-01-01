The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Contraceptives-Birth Control”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Contraceptives-Birth Control”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is the ruling on the use of IUD and pills by a woman to prevent pregnancy?

Answer: It is permissible for a woman to use Intrauterine Devices (IUD) and other birth control devices provided that they do not pose serious harm to the woman’s health and that the insertion of the device does not involve a Harãm act, such as the male touching or looking at the private parts of the woman’s body that are forbidden for him to look at.

Similarly, it should not involve the female looking at, and touching without gloves the private parts that are Harãm to touch or look at. Moreover, the IUD should not cause the abortion of the fertilized ovum after its implantation [in the womb].

Related Fatwas

Question 1: Use of contraceptives is popular these days. If use of the pill and similar things causes harm or difficulty and the only remaining choice is (the insertion) of some devices ó by a male or a female doctor ó which requires exposing the local area, is it permissible for the woman, knowing that pregnancy would cause her harm or difficulty?

Answer: It is permissible as long as she faces, in both the pregnancy and the use of alternative contraceptive methods, such hardship and danger that cannot be normally endured. If this requires, in addition to exposing the genital organs, other parts of her body surrounding the genitalia, then she must refer to a female doctor. If this is not possible then she may refer to a male practitioner .

Question 2: What about practicing coitus interruptus during intercourse?

Answer: It is allowed, yet its Makrooh unless the wife gives permission.

Question 3: Is it permissible for the husband to force his wife not to get pregnant even though she wants to? He forces her to take pills, injections or use an IUD

Answer: He has no right to do that.

Question 4: Is it permissible for a woman to use contraceptives in order to prevent conception?

Answer: It is permissible for a woman to use contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, provided that it does not harm her health in a serious manner, irrespective of whether or not the husband has agreed to it.

Question 5: Some women wish to avoid pregnancy, but their husbands want (them to get pregnant). Is it permissible to use pills or injections to prevent conception?

Answer: It is necessary for a woman to submit herself to her husband and be available for him. However, she can use pills to prevent conception even if her husband does not want her to do so.

Question 6: Is it permissible to use condoms during sexual intercourse?

Answer: It is not permissible if the wife does not approve (obligatory precaution), however, if she consents then it is permissible to use condoms.