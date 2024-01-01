Medinah: Services boosted for elderly-disabled visitors at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

The authority is working on providing the highest and best services for the elderly and disabled, having prepared 10 designated prayer areas near the gates of the Mosque, four prayer rooms in the northern expansion, three prayer rooms in the western expansion, and three in the eastern expansion.

Additionally, it has prepared a special room for the deaf and mute on the roof of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque that can accommodate 100 people to perform prayers, allowing them to understand the content of the Friday sermon through sign language interpretation.

Among the services provided by the authority are electric golf carts and wheelchairs to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and worshipers within the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and its courtyards.

Source: IQNA