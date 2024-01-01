English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Medinah: Services boosted for elderly-disabled visitors at the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

0

Shafaqna English– Saudis boost services for elderly, disabled visitors at Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque. The General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been intensifying its efforts in this regard.

The authority is working on providing the highest and best services for the elderly and disabled, having prepared 10 designated prayer areas near the gates of the Mosque, four prayer rooms in the northern expansion, three prayer rooms in the western expansion, and three in the eastern expansion.

Additionally, it has prepared a special room for the deaf and mute on the roof of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque that can accommodate 100 people to perform prayers, allowing them to understand the content of the Friday sermon through sign language interpretation.

Among the services provided by the authority are electric golf carts and wheelchairs to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and worshipers within the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and its courtyards.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Okaz Reports on Mosque of Jinn in Mecca [Photos]

anvari

Hajj 2024: Hundreds of pilgrims died due to intense heat

nasibeh yazdani

Hajj 2024: Air ambulance on standby for pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

Okaz: Saudi Arabia launched aerial taxi in Hajj 2024 [photos]

anvari

RT: 4-year-old girl praying on her father’s shoulder in Masjid Al-Haram [video]

anvari

Arrival of oldest pilgrim to perform Hajj 2024 [Video]

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.