Book: “Woman in Islam” by Ayatollah Murtadha Mutahhari

Shafaqna English- The Book ‘Woman in Islam’ , a summary of woman and her rights in Islam, written by Ayatollāh Murtadhā Mutahhari is published by‎ MIU PRESS.

This abridged version deals with the core theological foundations of the arguments many have levelled against Islam with regards to the position and status of women, dispelling much of the vile commentary of the west and east alike in an eloquent manner.

In this book he analyses the nature of the family system and its position in society, as well as its natural composition of having a man and a woman as its two basic elements. The reader will find this abridged version a useful and insightful look at the real status of women in Islam.

Ayatollah Shaheed Murtadha Muttahari (1919-1979): Was one of the genius thinkers, philosophers and theologians of the modern time. His contributions in the areas of theology and philosophy have shaped contemporary Shia Islam and indeed Muslim thinking. He consistently advocated and stood for the independence of Islamic thought, one not tainted with western or eastern ideologies.