Palestinian FM: Israel’s imposition of taxes on church is illegal

Shafaqna English- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel’s imposition of taxes on church in Palestine as illegal act.

In a statement, the ministry said it “unequivocally condemns the recent actions by Israel, the illegal occupying power, to impose taxes on churches, their institutions, and properties in the occupied city of Jerusalem through its so-called ‘occupation municipalities’.”

“These actions are a blatant violation of international law and the city’s historical and legal ‘Status Quo’,” it added.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

