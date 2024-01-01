New Arab: Palestine is key issue for Muslims in UK general election

Shafaqna English- The UK heads to the polls on 4 July with Palestine a key issue for Muslims and left-wingers.

“With a very heavy heart I have agreed to the toss of a coin to decide whether I or local independent candidate Adnan Hussain should stand,” wrote Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan.

Murray is running in the UK general election on 4 July, representing leftist firebrand George Galloway’s Workers Party of Britain in the northern English constituency of Blackburn.

Both Murray and lawyer Hussain are pro-Palestinian and are seeking to unseat the Labour Party, which has come under fire over its leadership’s stand on Israel’s war on Gaza. Muslim media outlet 5Pillars suggested a coin toss to determine which candidate should stand down.

Sources: New Arab

