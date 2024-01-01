English
Voters in France head to polls in parliament election with far right eyeing power

Shafaqna English- People in France are voting to elect 577 members of National Assembly that could hand power to far right.
Emmanuel Macron called for the snap parliamentary election after his alliance suffered a heavy defeat to the far-right National Rally party at the European Parliament elections on June 9.
Analysts have called Macron’s decision a gamble with the potential to backfire.
Polls will close at 16:00 GMT in most of the country, but in Paris and other major cities, they will stay open until 18:00 GMT.
If required, a second round of voting will take place on July 7.

