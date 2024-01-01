CAIR: Israeli consul’s claim of ‘Muslim occupation’ of New York to prompt more hate crimes

Shafaqna English- A false claim by Israeli consul general that New York is under threat of “Muslim occupation” will likely lead to more hate crimes targeting ordinary Muslims and Arab-Americans, The New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) said.

Muslim civil rights group says ‘hate-filled remarks should be repudiated by all political and religious leaders.’

In an interview with the New York Post, Ofir Akunis, Israeli Consul General in New York, said: “You know what happening in London these days, you know what’s happening in Paris these days and in Malmo, a major city in Sweden? They are under radical Muslim occupation. There are no-go zones and I don’t want to happen here in New York or in other places here in the United States…I’m calling on New Yorkers: wake up before it will be too late!”

Sources: Council on American-Islamic Relations

www.shafaqna.com