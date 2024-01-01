Türkiye: Istanbul aims for record-breaking 20 million visitors this year

Shafaqna English- Istanbul, Türkiye’s cultural, financial and commercial capital, is hoping to welcome a total of 20 million visitors this year.

Last year, Istanbul welcomed 17.4 million foreign tourists, up from more than 16 million visitors in 2022.

In the first five months of 2024, some 7 million international holidaymakers visited the city, which marked an all-time-high figure for this period. The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Istanbul rose 10.3 percent from January-May 2023.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com