Geo News: Heatstroke deaths rise to 26 in Karachi

Shafaqna English- Heatstroke deaths rise to 26 in Karachi after 9 new victims in 24 hours. Six men and three women died according to Geo News, officials said.

The number of heatstroke-related deaths in Karachi has risen to 26 after nine more deaths were reported in 24 hours as the sweltering heat continues to scorch the port city for more than a week.

The deceased have been admitted to different hospitals due to heatstroke. According to Geo News, three heatstroke patients died at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), commonly known as Jinnah Hospital.

