The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cheating”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Cheating”.
Question: Is it permissible to cheat [in the exams] at public schools, colleges and universities? Is it permissible to cheat [in the exams] at the private Islamic and non-Islamic schools?
Answer: Cheating is not allowed in any of these places.
Question 1: Is it allowed write a thesis on behalf of another person for their university degree?
Answer: If it is against the rules of the university, this action and receiving money for it, is problematic.
Question 2: What is the law about someone who is doing a job with a degree he has achieved through cheating?
Answer: Cheating is not allowed, however if he is qualified for the job, his income is Halal.
