Governor: Seminary is major part of history of Najaf Ashraf

Shafaqna English– The Governor of Najaf, Yusuf Kinawi, welcomed the board of the Arab Peace Initiative headed by Jordanian Minister of Interior “Samir Al-Habashneh”.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Al-Furat, Kinawi said in this meeting: Najaf Ashraf has a historical role as the capital of caliphate during the time of Imam Ali (AS) and the center of activities of Imam Mahdi (AJ).

He added: The seminary with an antiquity of a thousand years is a major part of the city’s history and the 1000-year-old ceremony of the establishment of this city will be held in the coming months. The Governor explained: There are universities in Najaf Ashraf that have a prominent position in Iraq.

In the end, by stating that Najaf is an economic and industrial city and the private sector has a special place in it, he said: We have plans to develop the city and reinforce its role as an economic and educational center which is accomplished through the establishment of new universities and concentrating on supporting and developing local industries.

Source: fa.shafaqna

