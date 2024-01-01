English
International Shia News Agency
Israel used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza

Shafaqna English- New exclusive footage obtained by Al Jazeera on Sunday showed the Israel using detained Palestinian civilians as human shields in the Gaza Strip.

The video clips show forcing one of the detainees to enter a tunnel after tying him with a rope and attaching a camera to his body, in addition to forcing the detainees to wear military uniforms while using them as human shields.

The footage also shows the use of a wounded detainee as a human shield and forcing him to enter destroyed houses in Gaza, where the bodies of martyrs are seen lying on the ground at the entrance of the house.

Al Jazeera had previously obtained footage showing the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) using one of the detainees as a human shield in one of the streets of the Shujaiiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

