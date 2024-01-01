Poll: 72% of voters say Biden doesn’t have mental-cognitive health to serve as president

Shafaqna English- Most voters do not believe Joe Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve a second term as president, according to a new poll.

The CBS/You Gov national survey conducted in the days after the debate found that 72% of voters do not believe Biden has the mental or cognitive health to serve as president, as well as nearly half of his own party.

Forty-nine percent of voters said they believe former President Donald Trump does not have the mental or cognitive ability to take on the role of commander-in-chief again.

