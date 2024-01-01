France’s PM calls for countering far right after victory in snap elections

Shafaqna English- France’s prime minister, Gabriel Attal called for countering the far-right National Rally (RN) party after its victory in snap elections.

“Not a single vote must go to the RN,” Gabriel Attal said in a live address to the nation after the preliminary results were revealed.

Attal, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance, stressed that the National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French parliament, was never under such a risk in its history.

