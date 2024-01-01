English
International Shia News Agency
Palestinian presidency rejects administration of Gaza by foreign forces

Shafaqna English- The Palestinian presidency in a statement rejected Israel’s proposal for international forces to administer Gaza.

“We will not accept or allow the presence of a foreigner on our land, whether in the West Bank or the Gaza Strip,” the official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency said.

“There is no legitimacy for any foreign presence on Palestinian territory, and only the Palestinian people can decide who governs them and manages their affairs,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the presidency.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

