English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Petrichor: Delays in opening Yazidi Mass grave

0

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi human rights organization “Petrichor” said that there are issues between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region that have delayed the opening of a mass grave containing the remains of dozens of Yazidis in Sinjar.

The head of the organization, civil activist Khairi Ali Ibrahim, told Shafaq News, “A mass grave containing the remains of 67 Yazidis remained unopened for nearly nine years. The delay is due to overlapping powers and issues between Baghdad and Erbil over the method of burying the remains and DNA testing.”

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq: Government reports official figures of displaced & kidnapped Yazidis

asadian

UK acknowledges genocide was committed against Yazidis by Daesh

asadian

Iraq: Western proselytisers accused of trying to convert Yazidis into Christianity

asadian

Baghdad: PM welcomed Yazidis Emir & Head of Yazidi community in Mosul

asadian

Iraqi President: “Yazidis have been subjected to crimes against humanity”

asadian

Iraq: Remains of 104 Yazidis killed by Daesh laid to rest in Kocho

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.