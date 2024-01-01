Petrichor: Delays in opening Yazidi Mass grave

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi human rights organization “Petrichor” said that there are issues between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan region that have delayed the opening of a mass grave containing the remains of dozens of Yazidis in Sinjar.

The head of the organization, civil activist Khairi Ali Ibrahim, told Shafaq News, “A mass grave containing the remains of 67 Yazidis remained unopened for nearly nine years. The delay is due to overlapping powers and issues between Baghdad and Erbil over the method of burying the remains and DNA testing.”

