Shafaqna English- Pilgrims visit Medina’s Historic Sites following the completion of Hajj pilgrimage in June 2024.

Other than the Prophet’s Mosque, the city is home to a host of other historic sites such as Uhud Martyrs Cemetery, Masjid Al Qiblatain, the Seven Mosques, Quba Mosque, Mubahalah Mosque, and Mosque of Al-Ghamama.

