[Video] Peace, War And Jihad

If we go right back to the beginning of Understanding Islam and look at the relationship of the three terms: islam, muslim and salam all being built on the root slm, then we will remember that this root brings with it the range of meanings: harmony, justice, due order, safety, security, balance, and peace, which, in the case of human beings possessed of free will, requires that we submit in obedience to the revealed ethical divine will. Then we can see two things: salam requires that state of abiding islam that is built on justice, etc. and that this is not something that just happens but it is built and maintained by human beings struggling to learn, rationally understand and live out the requirements of the revealed divine will.

Thus, salam means more than a meagre “peace” describing the absence of war and want, it is something much more far-reaching; the Islamic understanding of peace is that state of the whole of creation in justice, harmony and obedience within itself and with the creator. This state of salam is the goal of human life, which leads to Paradise, one of the names for which is the Abode of Peace (Dar al-salam). It requires the struggle above all for the principal ethic of justice; without justice, there can be no peace. The greater jihad Although every human being is born in the state of islam, in harmony with God and creation, and although islam is the natural way of life for the human being, we do not remain in this state for long; the pull of our lower instincts and the pressures of others can easily draw us away. It is the parents’ responsibility to train their children in the ways of Islam and raise them according to that guidance. The Qur’an speaks of the existence of jinn [Q. 51:56]. They are neither angels nor humans but a different form of life. This is where we get the folklore of the genie of the lamp. One of these jinn was Iblis [Q. 18:50]. He rebelled against God by saying that he knew better than God. He became the Shaytan (Satan), the Great Tempter. He has set himself to tempt human beings to rebel against God’s commands [Q. 38:71-85]. Society, influenced by the sins of others, can also be a breeding ground for temptation.

Even when we grow to adulthood and can make our own decision to follow the way of Islam, we have a natural inclination to be forgetful and to stray off the path. The Qur’an tells us that this life is a test; an opportunity for human beings to put into practice the guidance of God, to do good and keep away from wrong [Q. 18:7]. This requires a constant effort, a struggle, or in Arabic, a jihad. The word jihad means to struggle or strive. Any man or woman who wants to live the life of Islam must be ready to undertake jihad every day and every minute [Q. 29: 5-7]. To struggle against temptation, to obey God’s commands and keep away from those things that God forbids. In this way we can say that jihad is a constant, life-long commitment that is obligatory for every Muslim [Q. 22:78]. Temptation is to be resisted with all one’s strength. If one does sin, then there should be immediate repentance and seeking the mercy of God. Full repentance includes avoiding the circumstances that lead to sin.

This struggle is first of all an inner one, against our own lower inclinations, our laziness, impatience and arrogance. Unless this inner struggle is undertaken, we are no use in trying to guide wider society in the right way. It is reported that Muhammad was returning from fighting off an enemy attack when he told his companions that they were returning from the lesser jihad to resume the greater jihad, the inner struggle. The struggle must not end within ourselves but also has to affect the outer world of our lives too. The kind of work that we do, the people with whom we mix and the way that we carry out our duties within the family, are all part of the jihad too. This is where living within a Muslim community can be so important as we ought to find there people who are struggling in the same direction. Even if Muslims live in a society that does not share Islamic values, this does not mean that they can allow themselves to adopt them.

