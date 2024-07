Shafaqna English- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said that 250,000 Palestinians will be forced to flee Khan Yunis again.

“Just weeks after people were forced to return to a devastated Khan Younis, Israeli authorities have issued new evacuation orders for the area. Yet again, families face forced displacement,” Gaza’s main humanitarian agency said on X.

Sources: ALJazeera

