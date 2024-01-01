Science Daily: Common plastics can cool and heat buildings through the seasons

Shafaqna Science- Researchers at Princeton and UCLA have developed a way to cool buildings in the summer and warm them in the winter. According to Science Daily, by controlling how heat flows between buildings and their environment, coatings made from common materials can save energy and keep buildings comfortable.

In an article published June 27 in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, researchers report that coatings engineered from common materials can achieve energy savings and thermal comfort that goes beyond what traditional building envelopes can achieve.

With the increase in global temperatures, maintaining habitable buildings has become a global challenge, said researcher Jyotirmoy Mandal, an assistant professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Princeton. Buildings exchange most of their heat with the environment through radiation. By changing the way radiation travels through their envelopes, we can control heat in buildings in new ways.

Radiant heat, carried by electromagnetic waves, is everywhere. We feel it when sunlight warms our skin or when an electric coil heats up a room. Controlling building temperature by controlling radiant heat is common. Most buildings use shades to block sunlight and paint roofs and walls white to reflect the sun.

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com