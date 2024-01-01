English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Poll: More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour-Tories over Gaza war stance

0

Shafaqna English- More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour and Tories over their biased stances towards Israel, according to new poll.

A recent poll of the voting intentions of Arabs in the UK shows that well over 50% will snub Labour and the Conservative Party in the upcoming general election on 4 July due to their stances on Israel’s war on Gaza.

The survey, titled “Arab Opinions in Britain Regarding the General Election”, conducted by the Arab Voice Campaign in late June, included 539 UK citizens of Arab origin.

Gaza a key issue, particularly for young people in UK general elections

Millions of young people are set to vote in the upcoming general election, and one topic is influencing their decision: the war on Gaza.

Campaigners are attempting to garner as many votes as possible ahead of Thursday’s UK general elections with Gaza a key issue, particularly for young people.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Experts: UK’s economy growth under Conservative government is lowest since 1826

nafiseh yazdani

UNRWA: 250,000 Palestinians to be forced to flee Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Palestinian presidency rejects administration of Gaza by foreign forces

nafiseh yazdani

Israel used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza

leila yazdani

UK’s general election 2024: Palestine is key issue for Muslims

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: 75% of agricultural land out of service in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.