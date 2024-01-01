MEE: Muslims fear Islamophobic ‘apartheid’ after far-right wins

Shafaqna English- Muslims in France fear Islamophobic ‘apartheid’ after far-right wins and they fear being forced to leave the country if Le Pen’s RN secures a majority.

Hundreds of French citizens gathered in Paris on Sunday evening to protest against the far-right National Rally (RN), the party that won the highest share of votes in the country’s first round of legislative elections earlier that day.

The RN, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella and veteran ultraconservative Marine Le Pen, ran a campaign with an anti-immigration policy platform, which has been criticised and deemed discriminatory and Islamophobic.

Before the election, figures from across French society, but particularly Muslims and those from an immigrant background, expressed concern about the future. As the RN’s successes rolled in, those concerns only heightened.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com