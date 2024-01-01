English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

MEE: Muslims fear Islamophobic ‘apartheid’ after far-right wins

0

Shafaqna English- Muslims in France fear Islamophobic ‘apartheid’ after far-right wins and they fear being forced to leave the country if Le Pen’s RN secures a majority.

Hundreds of French citizens gathered in Paris on Sunday evening to protest against the far-right National Rally (RN), the party that won the highest share of votes in the country’s first round of legislative elections earlier that day.

The RN, led by 28-year-old Jordan Bardella and veteran ultraconservative Marine Le Pen, ran a campaign with an anti-immigration policy platform, which has been criticised and deemed discriminatory and Islamophobic.

Before the election, figures from across French society, but particularly Muslims and those from an immigrant background, expressed concern about the future. As the RN’s successes rolled in, those concerns only heightened.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Muslims fear Islamophobic policies if far right wins elections

leila yazdani

France: Police systematically target people of color

asadian

France: Le Pen’s popularity rises amid political turmoil

asadian

Expert: Discrimination against Muslims in France stems from colonialism

asadian

Macron: Le Pen’s Hijab ban proposal would cause civil war

asadian

France24: Macron leads first round of French election

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.