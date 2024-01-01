English
UN experts: Imran Khan’s detention is both arbitrary, in contravention of international law

Shafaqna English- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s detention is both arbitrary and in contravention of international law, a group of United Nations experts said in a statement.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in its statement that the “appropriate remedy would be to release Mr Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law”.

“Mr Khan’s detention was arbitrary [sic] because it resulted from his exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to freedom of opinion and expression, the right to political participation and the right to freedom of association,” the group said.

Sources: Middle East Eye   

