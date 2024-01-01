Israel has destroyed Gaza’s heritage sites

Shafaqna English- Since the beginning of the war, Unesco has identified damage to at least 50 Gaza’s cultural sites in its damage assessment.

Some of those places have a history that goes back thousands of years.

Take the Great Omari mosque in the , for instance. Originally built as a church in the 5th century, it is Gaza’s oldest and largest mosque, a testament to its rich history. The Mongols destroyed parts of it in the 13th century, and the British severely damaged it during World War One.

Sources: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com