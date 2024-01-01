English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israel has destroyed Gaza’s heritage sites

0

Shafaqna English- Since the beginning of the war, Unesco has identified damage to at least 50 Gaza’s cultural sites in its damage assessment.
Some of those places have a history that goes back thousands of years.

Take the Great Omari mosque in the , for instance. Originally built as a church in the 5th century, it is Gaza’s oldest and largest mosque, a testament to its rich history. The Mongols destroyed parts of it in the 13th century, and the British severely damaged it during World War One.

Sources: Middle East Eye 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Poll: More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour-Tories over Gaza war stance

leila yazdani

UNRWA: 250,000 Palestinians to be forced to flee Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Palestinian presidency rejects administration of Gaza by foreign forces

nafiseh yazdani

Israel used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: 75% of agricultural land out of service in Gaza

leila yazdani

UN’s report: 557,000 women in Gaza are food insecure as well as severe medicine shortages

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.