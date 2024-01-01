English
Afghanistan: Lack of buildings affects 1000s of students in Faryab

0

Shafaqna English-The lack of standard buildings for numerous schools in Faryab as a serious challenge.

The head of Education in Faryab noted that out of 498 schools in Faryab, 155 lack proper buildings, forcing over 80,000 students to study in open spaces or rented houses.

The head of Education in Faryab said: “In Faryab province, there are a total of 498 schools, of which 155 lack buildings. In these 155 schools without buildings, about 82,150 students are studying under the sun, in open spaces, tents, and rented yards.”

Sources: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

