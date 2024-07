Shafaqna English- 116 people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a stampede at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, authorities say.

A large crowd gathered on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh state’s Hathras district, about 200km (125 miles) southeast of the national capital, New Delhi, for a sermon by a preacher, and a fierce dust storm sparked panic as people were leaving.

Sources: ALJazeera

