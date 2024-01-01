English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Top OIC official: Many challenges in combating Islamophobia, protecting human rights

0

Shafaqna English- OIC faces many significant challenges, especially in combating Islamophobia and protecting the human rights guaranteed to Muslim minorities, women and children,Noura bint Zaid Al-Rashoud, OIC-IPHRC executive director said.

The 23rd regular session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation began on June 30 and will continue until July 4 in Jeddah.

“In this context, it is necessary to note that the OIC region is grappling with a number of complex human rights issues, and it is our duty to engage in cooperative efforts to address each of these emerging issues appropriately.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Blinken: Islamophobia and anti-Semitism rose significantly across world since Gaza war

leila yazdani

Spanish NGO: Racism-Islamophobia problems must be resolved in Europe to achieve legal migration

leila yazdani

France unleashes raids against Muslims ahead of Olympic Games

nasibeh yazdani

Biden: USA’s administration is committed to addressing scourge of Islamophobia

leila yazdani

Canada: Ongoing efforts to end hate crime against Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

1300% increase in Islamophobic incidents in Canada

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.