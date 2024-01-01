English
Study reveals DNA rearrangement’s role in ‘genetic disorders’

Shafaqna English-Researchers reveals how specific DNA rearrangements called inverted triplications contribute to the development of various genetic diseases.

Study discovered that these rearrangements are caused by segments of DNA switching templates during the repair process. Normally, DNA repair mechanisms use the undamaged complementary strand as a template to accurately repair the damaged DNA. However, sometimes during repair, the repair machinery may inadvertently switch to a different but similar sequence elsewhere in the genome.

Scientists first observed this pathogenic genomic structure in 2011 while studying MECP2duplication syndrome. Only recently, with the advent of long-read sequencing technology, has it become possible to investigate in detail how it forms in the genome.

Source:sciencedaily

www.shafaqna.com

