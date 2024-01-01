Science Daily: Key role of sleep in ‘formation of memories’

Shafaqna English- Two new studies uncover why and what is happening inside the brain during sleep and sleep deprivation to help or harm the formation of memories.

Researchers looks at neurons in the hippocampus, a seahorse shaped structure deep in the brain involved in memory formation, and discovered a way to visualize the tuning of neuronal patterns associated with a location while an animal was asleep.

For the study, the team measured a rat’s brain activity during sleep, after the rat completed a new maze.

Using a type of statistical inference called Bayesian learning, they were for the first time able to track which neurons would respond to which places in the maze.

Source: sciencedaily