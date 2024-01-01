English
Suitable Foods for ‘Nutrition and Muscle Recovery’ after Workout

Nutrition and Muscle Recovery

Shafaqna English- Research suggests that eating the right nutrients soon after exercising can help your body and properly fuelling your body after exercise.

Eating protein before exercise may also decrease the amount you need to eat after without affecting recovery.

The primary goal of your post-workout meal is to supply your body with the right nutrients for adequate recovery and maximize your workout’s benefits. Choosing easily digested foods will promote faster nutrient absorption.

Carbs Protein Fats
• sweet potatoes
• chocolate milk
• quinoa and other grains
• fruits
• rice cakes
• rice
• oatmeal
• potatoes
• whole grain bread
• edamame		 • protein powder
• eggs
• Greek yogurt
• cottage cheese
• salmon
• chicken
• protein bar
• tuna		 • avocado
• nuts
• nut butter
• seeds
• trail mix

Source: healthline

www.shafaqna.com

