English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

UN humanitarian coordinator: 80% of Gaza’s population now displaced

0

Shafaqna English- 1.9 million people – 80 percent of the Gaza’s population – were now displaced, the UN humanitarian coordinator said.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory of 2.4 million’s second city of Khan Younis.

“Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza… I’m deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Younis,” Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Heritage Sites

nafiseh yazdani

Poll: More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour-Tories over Gaza war stance

leila yazdani

UNRWA: 250,000 Palestinians to be forced to flee Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Palestinian presidency rejects administration of Gaza by foreign forces

nafiseh yazdani

Israel used Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza

leila yazdani

Euro-Med: 75% of agricultural land out of service in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.