UN humanitarian coordinator: 80% of Gaza’s population now displaced

Shafaqna English- 1.9 million people – 80 percent of the Gaza’s population – were now displaced, the UN humanitarian coordinator said.

The United Nations has estimated that up to 250,000 people are impacted by the Israeli military order for civilians to leave Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other localities near the territory of 2.4 million’s second city of Khan Younis.

“Over 1 million people have been displaced once again, desperately seeking shelter and safety (and) 1.9 million people are now displaced across Gaza… I’m deeply concerned about reports of new evacuation orders issued in the area of Khan Younis,” Sigrid Kaag told the UN Security Council.

Sources: New Arab

