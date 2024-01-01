Over 210 candidates withdraw from French elections, aiming to block far right

Shafaqna English- More than 210 candidates in France’s snap parliamentary elections have withdrawn to put strongest candidate forward to defeat far right.

The total includes 131 candidates from the left-wing alliance New Popular Front and 82 from the centrist alliance Together for the Republic who stepped down ahead of the second round of the polls on Sunday, Le Monde said Tuesday, after the deadline for such moves passed.

Some candidates from other political sides also withdrew for various reasons.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

