Shafaqna English- Higher than the 74 % of Americans who see Islamophobia as somewhat or seriously a problem,a new Gallup poll found.

High levels of Americans are concerned about antisemitism and Islamophobia, a new Gallup poll found.

The gap is even larger among those most concerned; 33 percent of Americans labeled prejudice against Muslim people as a “very serious” problem while 49 percent said the same of antisemitism.

Sources: THE HILL

