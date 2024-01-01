English
International Shia News Agency
UN seeks help for Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya-Uganda

Shafaqna English- The UN refugee agency said that it is expanding its Sudan aid plan to Libya and Uganda, after a surge in arrivals in two countries of people fleeing Sudan war.

Sudan is already the world’s worst displacement crisis with some 12 million forced to flee their homes and more than 2 million displaced across borders. The latest expansion of the UN response plan brings to seven the number of African countries taking in large numbers of Sudanese refugees.

Sources:  New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

