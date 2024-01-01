UN seeks help for Sudan refugees fleeing to Libya-Uganda

Shafaqna English- The UN refugee agency said that it is expanding its Sudan aid plan to Libya and Uganda, after a surge in arrivals in two countries of people fleeing Sudan war.

12 million people have been forced to flee their homes because of war in Sudan, with 2 million being displaced across borders.

The latest expansion of the UN response plan brings to seven the number of African countries taking in large numbers of Sudanese refugees.

Sources: New Arab

