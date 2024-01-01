UK: Police investigate targeting of Muslim women hijab in London

Shafaqna English- A disturbing video showing a suspect pulling the hijabs of Muslim women in London has prompted police to investigate.

The clips showed Muslim women getting their hijabs, or headscarves, pulled off from behind by an unseen suspect recording themselves carrying out the assault.

The attacks took place in the city’s prestigious and affluent Kensington district, often visited by tourists and families due to housing London’s iconic landmarks, including Kensington Palace, the Natural History Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Science Museum.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com