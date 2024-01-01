English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Widespread anti-Syrian violence has rocked parts of Türkiye

0

Shafaqna English- Widespread anti-Syrian violence has rocked parts of Türkiye. The violence is targeting Syrian businesses and cars.
Allegations of the sexual abuse of a child by a Syrian man in the central Turkish city of Kayseri sparked a wave of xenophobic riots this week, targeting Syrian businesses and cars.

The three-days riots marked the worst anti-Syrian violence in Türkiye since a wave of xenophobic rhetoric about refugees in the Turkish political scene emerged, particularly among parties opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Türkiye formally opens another former Byzantine-era orthodox church as Mosque

nafiseh yazdani

Turkish opposition wins major cities in local elections

leila yazdani

Daily Sabah: Turkish President arrives in Egypt after a decade

leila yazdani

Turkiye targets $60 billion tourism revenue in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Erdoğan: USA-UK trying to turn Red Sea into “sea of blood”

rahman samadreza

Erdoğan expressed his condolences to Iran for the terrorist attacks

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.