Shafaqna English- Widespread anti-Syrian violence has rocked parts of Türkiye. The violence is targeting Syrian businesses and cars.

Allegations of the sexual abuse of a child by a Syrian man in the central Turkish city of Kayseri sparked a wave of xenophobic riots this week, targeting Syrian businesses and cars.

The three-days riots marked the worst anti-Syrian violence in Türkiye since a wave of xenophobic rhetoric about refugees in the Turkish political scene emerged, particularly among parties opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Sources: New Arab

