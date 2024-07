Shafaqna English- The rising far-right in Europe should ring an alarm bell, the UN human rights chief warned.

“I am always worried when I hear narratives that denigrate the other, dehumanize the other, that make scapegoats of migrants and refugees, and asylum seekers of minority groups,” Volker Turk said in Geneva in response to Anadolu’s question for an evaluation of the situation after far-right gains in European Parliament and France elections.

