UK’s General Election & Political Future of Europe

Shafaqna English– The UK’s Parliamentary Elections will be held today, Thursday, 4 July 2024, while the Conservative Party is on the verge of a historic defeat after four terms in power and the Labor Party is on the verge of a complete victory.

According to Shafaqna, Dr Abulfazl Fateh, a senior journalist, wrote: Evidences and analysis of the results of opinion polls for the UK general election on Thursday show that the Labor Party led by “Starmer” will be the definite winner of this election and will return to power after about 14 years. But this is not the only incident of this election.

The more important incident is possibility of the most historic failure of the Conservative Party. In the current situation, according to the latest opinion poll by the “YouGov” Institute, the level of satisfaction with the performance of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fallen to a very low level of 20% and if the data of opinion polls is correct, the Conservative Party will lose most of its seats. Even it is likely that it will drop to less than 150 seats out of 344 and even the strange number of less than 100 seats.

In contrast, it is probable that the Labor Party that the educated people, youth, women, and workers are mostly its supporters will be promoted to at least 330 seats and possibly to more than 450 seats or more which is beyond imagination. This is while in the current situation, this party has just 205 parliamentary seats. Also it is probable for the Liberal Democratic Party to increase its seats from 11 to more than 50. It is predicted that the next loser of this election will be the National Party of Scotland which is expected to win less than 15 seats out of 48.

Possibility of changing the political face of Europe

In last December, victory of the Right-wing extremist groups in the Netherlands led by “Geert Wilders” in the parliamentary election was widely welcomed by the Right-wing extremist groups in Europe and even the world. On Sunday, the Right-wing extremist group of France achieved an important victory and obtained the first place in the first round of elections. After them, the most seats were for the left-wing party in France. On the other hand, the UK’s Parliamentary Election will be held on Thursday with high probability of the Labor Party to win and England will see new leaders. Based on these events, we will witness changes in the European political arena.

Source: Etemad Newpaper

www.shafaqna.com