ICAIR holds online seminar on “The Ethics of Karbala”

Shafaqna English-The International Centre for Advanced Islamic Research (ICAIR) will hold an online seminar on “The Ethics of Karbala” on Sunday, July 21st, at 3pm UK Time.
The book is the first of its kind in taking a virtue ethics approach to the study of Islamic history. It offers an ethical analysis of arguably the most pivotal moment in Islamic history. To do so, it makes use of interdisciplinary methods, especially global philosophy and religious studies, and draws on philosophical concepts spanning from Nietzsche to Iqbal.
Cyrus Ali Zargar is Al-Ghazali Distinguished Professor of Islamic Studies and Professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Central Florida. Zargar’s research interests focus on the metaphysical, aesthetic, literary and ethical dimensions of Islam’s mystical traditions. His recent publications include Religion of Love: Sufism and Self-Transformation in the Poetic Imagination of ʿAṭṭār and The Polished Mirror: Storytelling and the Pursuit of Virtue in Islamic Philosophy and Sufism.
