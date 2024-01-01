ICAIR holds online seminar on “The Ethics of Karbala”

Shafaqna English-The International Centre for Advanced Islamic Research (ICAIR) will hold an online seminar on “The Ethics of Karbala” on Sunday, July 21st, at 3pm UK Time.

This virtual seminar is based on Professor Cyrus Ali Zargar’s new book, The Ethics of Karbala, in which he investigates the relationship between sacred narratives and the development of character. He makes a case that the Karbala narrative installs its audience with a “warrior ethos” that encourages care, compassion, and selflessness.

The book is the first of its kind in taking a virtue ethics approach to the study of Islamic history. It offers an ethical analysis of arguably the most pivotal moment in Islamic history. To do so, it makes use of interdisciplinary methods, especially global philosophy and religious studies, and draws on philosophical concepts spanning from Nietzsche to Iqbal.