Save the Children: Over 20,000 children in Gaza are lost, detained, disappeared or buried

Shafaqna English- Up to 21,000 children are estimated to be missing in Gaza, with at least 17,000 thought to be unaccompanied or separated from their parents and some 4,000 likely trapped beneath the rubble of their homes, schools, and hospitals, a report published by British aid group Save the Children found.

An undefined number of children’s bodies have been found in mass graves, showing signs of summary executions, torture and even being buried alive. Many have been harmed beyond recognition as a result of Israel’s use of explosive weapons.

Sources: New Arab

