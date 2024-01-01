English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Save the Children: Over 20,000 children in Gaza are lost, detained, disappeared or buried

0

Shafaqna English- Up to 21,000 children are estimated to be missing in Gaza, with at least 17,000 thought to be unaccompanied or separated from their parents and some 4,000 likely trapped beneath the rubble of their homes, schools, and hospitals, a report published by British aid group Save the Children found.

An undefined number of children’s bodies have been found in mass graves, showing signs of summary executions, torture and even being buried alive. Many have been harmed beyond recognition as a result of Israel’s use of explosive weapons.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA: Mounds of rubbish pile up around displacement tents in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator: 80% of Gaza’s population now displaced

leila yazdani

Israel Destroyed Gaza’s Heritage Sites

nafiseh yazdani

Poll: More than 50% of UK Arabs to snub Labour-Tories over Gaza war stance

leila yazdani

UNRWA: 250,000 Palestinians to be forced to flee Khan Yunis

leila yazdani

Palestinian presidency rejects administration of Gaza by foreign forces

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.