Labour eyeing return to power as UK voters start casting ballots in general election

Shafaqna English- Millions of voters across the United Kingdom are casting ballots in a snap general election called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Voters to decide if the Conservative Party leader will remain in the top job or if Keir Starmer, of the main opposition Labour Party, will become prime minister.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close 10pm local time (06:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT).

Voters will elect 650 lawmakers representing as many constituencies. The party with a majority in the House of Commons – either alone or with the backing of another party – will be tasked with forming the next government while its leader will become prime minister.

More UK party leaders cast their votes

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long cast her vote in a church in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Social Democratic and Labour Party leader Colum Eastwood has cast his ballot this morning at a primary school in Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth voted in Anglesey, north Wales.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has also voted, casting his ballot polling station in Moray.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey cast his vote in south-west London.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer cast her vote at a polling station the west of England

How does voting work?

Millions of voters across the UK will elect 650 lawmakers, one each from a constituency, for the House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament.

The UK has a first-past-the-post system, meaning a candidate just needs to get more votes than their rivals to win a seat. There are no runoffs, so the only voting day is this Thursday.

For parties, the target is winning at least 50% of the seats — 326 — to have a majority and get a mandate from King Charles III to form a government.

In the event that no party achieves a majority, there will be a hung parliament.

Parties can then collaborate and form a coalition government, with the leader of the one with the biggest share of seats usually ending up as the next prime minister.

Current projections show Labour Party is heading for landslide victory

Current projections show the Labour Party is heading for a landslide victory and Keir Starmer will be the next prime minister.

Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are on course to lose power after 14 years, while right-wing Reform UK and its leader Nigel Farage could also enter Parliament.

The center-right Conservatives have been in power for 14 years, having taken the reins back in 2010 and winning three elections since then on the trot — 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Sources: New Arab , Anadolu Ajansı, ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com