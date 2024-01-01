National Health Service is top issue for voters in UK elections

English
Shafaqna English- Concern for National Health Service surges, with 35% of respondents identifying it as the biggest issue facing Britain, according to Ipsos Issues Index.

Former UK Conservative Chancellor Nigel Lawson once famously described the National Health Service (NHS) as “the closest thing the English have to a religion.”

But despite its revered status, the NHS is currently facing unprecedented challenges, with things having lately taken a turn for the worse amid the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, Brexit and a tightening cost-of-living crisis.

