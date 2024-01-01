UNRWA: Mounds of rubbish pile up around displacement tents in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Mounds of trash rottin close to where displaced people are sheltering in Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge said that a pile of waste weighing an estimated 100,000 tonnes was building up near people’s tents in central Gaza.

“It’s among the population, and it’s building up without anywhere to go. It just keeps getting worse. And with the temperatures rising, it’s really adding misery to the living conditions here,” she added.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

