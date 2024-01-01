[Video] The Moon of the Hashemites | Official Trailer

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “The Moon of the Hashemites” is a poignant documentary that delves into the life and enduring legacy of Al-Abbas ibn Ali (AS), a revered figure in Islamic history known for his unwavering loyalty, courage, and sacrifice. Through insightful commentary from esteemed scholars including Sayid Sami Al-Badri, Sayid Mohammed A-Rizvi, Sayid Baqir Al-Qazwini, and Shaykh Azhar Nasser, alongside perspectives from Father Christopher Clohessy, the film explores Al-Abbas’s (AS) profound impact on spirituality, justice, and resilience. With rich historical context and personal reflections, this documentary illuminates the timeless lessons of faith and devotion embodied by Al-Abbas ibn Ali (AS).

