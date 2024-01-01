[Video] From Roots to Wings

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (UK), Episode 4- Umm Mahdi



Umm Mahdi, born in Afghanistan but raised in the UK since the age of two, maintains a strong connection to her roots despite the decades spent away. Witnessing the devastation in her homeland during a return trip prompted her to take action. Motivated by the dire need for education, she embarked on an eight-year journey to establish a school in Afghanistan, facing opposition from both local sentiments and authorities. Eventually successful, the school now serves as a beacon of hope, offering education to children in desperate circumstances. Her drive to give back stems from her upbringing, deeply influenced by her father’s values of resilience, family, and community. She credits him with instilling in her the principles of justice, kindness, and the importance of helping others, which have guided her philanthropic endeavors. Despite challenges, including her father’s passing, she finds fulfillment in her various roles, from running the school to hosting TV shows offering advice and support to those in need.

Reflecting on her life, Umm Mahdi emphasizes the importance of perseverance, enjoying each moment, and relying on faith to overcome difficulties. Her advice to her younger self and others is to stay determined, cherish life’s experiences, and prioritize faith and family above all else. Grateful for her achievements and the opportunities to make a difference, she remains committed to continuing her charitable work and serving as an example of resilience and compassion for future generations.

Women’s View: Life Stories (UK)

