English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cheese”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Cheese”.

Question & Answer

Question: (In the case of) imported cheese from non-Muslim countries, if it is known to contain rennet (anfahah) from a calf or a young goat, or an animal enzyme, is it permissible to consume it?

Answer: There is no objection in consuming them.

Related Fatwas

Question 1: What about imported cheese from non-Muslim countries, if I do not exactly know the way it was made and its ingredients?

Answer: It is permissible for you to eat it.

Question 2: Some of the cheese products manufactured in non-Muslim countries contain rennet extracted from the calf or other animals. We do not know whether the rennet was taken from the animal that was slaughtered according to Islamic laws; neither do we know that it has transformed into something else. So is it permissible to eat such cheese?

Answer: There is no problem in eating such cheese.

Question 3: What is the ruling of the consumption of dairy products (e.g. milk, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream, etc) imported from non-Muslim countries, for example, China, India, etc, with the possibility of them being prepared by people of various faiths?

Answer: There is no objection in consuming them, and its not necessary to investigate further regards to its preparation.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Crescent Moon Sighting”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Cheating”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Contraceptives-Birth Control”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Congregational Prayers”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Copyrights”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Clothing”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.