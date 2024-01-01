Climate Home News: Swedish battery company to use salts to power European green transition

Shafaqna Science- Northvolt has developed a sodium-based battery that doesn’t require critical minerals as reported by Climate Home News. The company’s labs form the largest campus for battery research in Europe.

Northvolt, one of Europe’s top climate tech companies, is developing batteries in a former industrial zone near Västerås, about 100 kilometers northwest of Stockholm. In November 2023, Northvolt announced a breakthrough in battery development.

The company made a new type of battery by replacing some minerals with sodium, a chemical found in salt. The battery industry was surprised by this. Daniel Brandell, a materials chemist at Uppsala University in Sweden, said that technology roadmaps in North America and Europe had put this development closer to 2030 than before 2025.

While Chinese companies were first to use sodium to replace lithium in batteries, they often used other critical minerals like nickel or cobalt to improve their performance. Today, we don’t know much about the performance or type of sodium-ion batteries Chinese companies are using.

Northvolt’s sodium batteries don’t use any critical minerals.

People are worried about the social and environmental harms of extracting and refining battery minerals. There are not enough reserves of lithium, nickel and cobalt in many countries, so they are prone to being taken over by other countries. China controls 70% of global lithium refining capacity.

Source: Climate Home News

www.shafaqna.com