Al-Sabah: Early preparation of Karbala for holding Muharram ritual ceremony

Shafaqna English– The local government of Holy Karbala has started its preliminary preparations for celebrating Muharram ritual ceremony.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Sabah wrote: The Director of Information and Government Communications in Karbala Governorate said: All service and health departments have started their preparations to commemorate the special religious holidays of the month of Muharram and offer all required services to pilgrims of Abba Abdullah al-Hussein (pbuh).

He stated: Five squares with extensive area have been prepared which will be garages for reverse group traffic. Also, coordination has been conducted with the government transportation sectors to provide special vehicles for mass transportation of pilgrims.

This Iraqi official stated that development of Karbala’s entrances and provision of all services including health services, transportation and other related services in order to provide a suitable environment for the revival of Muharram ritual ceremony are other activities conducted in this regard. He pointed out: coordination with security commanders continues to create a safe environment during holding of Muharram celebrations. Also, Nassif Jassem al-Khattabi, the governor of Holy Karbala, will pursue the situation.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com