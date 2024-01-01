Iran begins presidential election runoff amid high turnout

Shafaqna English- Iranians inside and outside the country headed to polling stations in large numbers to elect a new president.



Iran’s runoff election is slated for today across the country and at 138 Iranian representative offices abroad.

The early election was held on June 28 with the participation of four candidates.

Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili won more votes than other hopefuls; and, the runoff election was planned for a week later as none of the candidates could get the majority of votes to be the next president of Iran.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com